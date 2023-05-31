Kate Middleton, Prince William suffer embarrassment, video goes viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton apparently suffered an embarrassment during a royal engagement in 2014 and the video of the ‘nightmare’ has gone viral on social media.



A fan uploaded video of Kate and Prince William from their first official visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 on TikTok.

In the footage, the royal couple can be seen unveiling a memorial plaque. As they each pulled a cord to part a velvet curtain, William and Kate suffered an awkward exchange as repeated attempts failed to reveal the plaque to the waiting crowd.

The Prince and Princess of Wales both laughed as a member of the delegation accompanying their visit came to their rescue.

The video was uploaded with caption, “William and Kate have a nightmare unveiling a plaque!"

The video has been viewed over 1.8 million times besides thousands of likes and comments.