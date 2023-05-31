Prince William reveals deal with YouTube

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is partnering with YouTube and will work on “co-branded campaigns, events and creator collaborations” over the next two years.



The announcement was made on official Twitter handle of the Earthshot Prize.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also retweeted the announcement.

The announcement reads: “Exciting news: The Earthshot Prize has partnered with @YouTube.

“We'll be working with YouTube to produce content which inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world.”

It further says, “YouTube will support the growth of The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel, building an engaged sustainability community and helping the Prize reach younger and more international audiences who we know care passionately about this issue."

This exciting new partnership will be a critical support to The Earthshot Prize as it builds towards its third annual Awards Ceremony, to be hosted this November in Singapore for the first time.