Ryan Reynolds 'summer body' turn heads, Blake Lively reacts

Ryan Reynolds is heating up the temperature with his latest summer offering with his toned arms on full-display, which drew a perfect response from his wife, Blake Lively.

The 46-year-old shared his story of donning a white tank top on Instagram while teasing bulky arms.

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” the actor captioned.

His wife clicked the photo, who then re-posted the picture to swoon over her hubby.

“Caution: Extra spicy,” the Green Lantern star captioned the story with emojis of hot sauces and cartoon animal breathing fire.

In other news, Writers' strike has forced several films and series on hold, but Deadpool 3 proved to be an exception as it begins shooting.

However, the WGA strike handcuffed Reynolds improvising in the film, which he often did in previous Marvel movies.

Collider unwrapped the details about the legal issues on improving lines.

"Due to the contract writers for the project have with the studio, Ryan Reynolds is not allowed to improvise any lines during the entire time production takes place while the strike isn't over.

The report added, “As they have to follow to the letter the script that was delivered before the conflict began, Reynolds will have to keep any joke he thinks of to himself, completely adhering to what's already on the page."