Lana Del Rey's live comeback interrupted by missing vape incident in Brazil

During her recent live performance at the MITA Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Lana Del Rey encountered a small mishap.

In her first concert in more than three years, while performing the song "Norman F—ing Rockwell" with her band, she veered off course and sought assistance from the audience in locating her misplaced vaping device on stage.

In a video capturing the moment, Del Rey can be heard conversing with someone in the front, trying to locate her vape. Despite her efforts, she eventually accepted defeat and moved on with her set.

This is not the first time Del Rey has misplaced her vaping device, as she encountered a similar situation during a concert in Portland in 2019. Apart from these forgetful incidents, Del Rey has been enjoying success with her music.



Her 2012 release, "Say Yes To Heaven," made its debut in the U.K. top 10, and a new version of her collaboration with Taylor Swift, "Snow On The Beach," is expected to chart well in the U.K. singles chart.

Del Rey's ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," topped the Billboard 200 chart and reached No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia.

During her performance in Brazil, Lana Del Rey also sang several songs from her latest album, including "A&W," "Candy Necklace," "The Grants," and the title track.