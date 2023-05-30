Piers Morgan shares his two cents on This Morning scandal: ‘Reservoir Dogs phase’

Piers Morgan has recently shares his thoughts on This Morning scandal, while comparing it with Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime film Reservoir Dogs.
On May 29, the broadcaster took to Twitter and posted a picture from the movie, writing, “I fear we’re now entering the Reservoir Dogs phase of the This Morning scandal… and it could end up with a lot of corpse careers.”
Earlier, Phillip Schofield admitted he had an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning, which was called out by fans and followers of the show and host. Later it was decided to have independent inquiry after Phillip resigned from ITV.
In his statement to the Daily Mail shared on May 19, Phillip revealed that he had an “unwise but “not illegal on-off relationship with someone working on This Morning”.
It is pertinent to mention that employee at the time was allegedly 15 when he first met Phillip at a school visit.
However, Phillip’s lawyers confirmed that he met the boy at 15 but the affair ensued when he started working at ITV at 18.
Following this scandal, Phillip shared his reaction on Instagram and called out “loud voices” who have disapproved him and This Morning for its “toxicity”.
