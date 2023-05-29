Prince William and Kate Middleton find a new fan in Jeff Bezos' fiancee?

The latest celebrity to join Prince William and Kate Middleton "fan club" is none other than Lauren Sanchez, billionaire Jeff Bezos' fiancée.



Sánchez has joined the list of a handful of celebrities who follow the future king and his wife on social media.



Shakira Gwyneth Paltrow, Gennifer Garner and a couple of other celebrities are followers of the royal couple on Instagram.

Most of high profile celebrities in Hollywood avoid following the royal family members on social media and discussing their affairs publicly for reasons unknown.

Sánchez is also known to have friendly relations with Kardashians and was recently seen engaging with Kris Jenner on Instagram.



Jeff Bezos got engaged to Lauren Sánchez earlier this month, four years after they started dating.



The couple went public with their relationship after Bezos announced his divorce from wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

They have been making headlines since it was reported that they intend to get married soon.

Bezos and Sanchez were are at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France.



Writing about the couple, PEOPLE recently said, "They're particularly focused on their acts of philanthropy as a couple.

"You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education, and homelessness work."

The publication said Sánchez seems to share Bezos' interest in space. It said she spoke about plans to launch into orbit in 2023. She explained that she won't blast off with Bezos but will instead join a crew of women.



