Kourtney Kardashian talks of IVF, reveals how it affected her mental health

Kourtney Kardashian dished on her experience with In vitro fertilization (IVF) and how it affected her mental health.



The reality TV star talked about her and her husband Travis Barker’s decision to discontinue with the process during The Kardashians season 3 premiere episode.

She revealed that she had “seven” of her eggs frozen years before meeting Travis. "When I was 38 or 39, everyone was like pushing me to do that,” the Poosh founder said.

“Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw because eggs are one cell, and none of them made it into an embryo," Kourtney added.

"The freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed,” she said. “It’s a misunderstanding, people do it thinking it's a safety net, and it's not."

Dishing on how it affected her mental and physical health, Kourtney said, "My health is still impacted because it's hormones, and mentally it definitely took a toll.”

“I think being happy is what's important and being a good parent to my kids. We're just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be."

Kourtney is a mother to three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex-lover Scott Disick, whom she dated for almost nine years.

However, post her marriage to Travis, Kourtney became stepmom to his and Shanna Moakler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.