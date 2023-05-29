Aamir Khan's 'Champions' remake: Ranbir Kapoor to replace Salman Khan?

Ranbir Kapoor will be replacing Salman Khan in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Champions.
Aamir, in 2022 announced, that he will be making a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions featuring Salman in the lead role. Reportedly, the latter earlier took the role, but he has now decided to step down from taking the film.
According to ETimes, Aamir aka Mr. Perfectionist has now asked the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor to play lead in Champions.
Ranbir has heard the narration of the film and has allegedly shown interest in taking up the role. If everything goes well, he will be playing the lead role in Aamir’s Champions remake.
At present, the Barfi actor is busy shooting for his much-anticipated project Animal. Moreover, he is also being considered to play the lead in Sourav Ganguly’s biopic.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s last released film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress audience. It received a strong backlash from the critics. After his last film, the actor announced a break from acting. He has decided to work behind the camera for some time.
