Kim Kardashian pens five-page letters for her kids on their birthdays

Kim Kardashian makes her kids' birthday extra special by presenting them with emotional letters over expensive gifts.

The reality TV megastar shared how much effort she puts in to make her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's day more special on their respective birthdays.

In an interview with On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Skims founder got candid about her unique and very special birthday presents.

"Every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they're saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like," she said.

"It's so fun to see from the first year now," The Kardashians star added, "one of 'em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they'll appreciate this."

She went on to add that whenever she feels like questioning herself about her parenting skills, she just looks at her own mother, Kris Jenner, for some inspiration.

"I know that they'll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them," Kim said. "I know that they'll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they'll get it with me."

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," Kim, who shares her kids with ex Kanye West, told Shetty.

She continued: "When you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding, there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."