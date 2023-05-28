Taylor Swift's three tracks from newly-released Midnights head for UK Top 10

Taylor Swift does not seem to stop delighting fans with her soul-stirring music as she's making moves for an Official Singles Chart takeover this week with a three tracks from the newly-released Midnights heading for the Top 10.



Following the release of its Ice Spice remix, Swift's Karma is looking to rise a massive 65 places to Number 2. It could be followed by a new entry from fan favourite Hits Different (8) and Snow On The Beach feat. Lana Del Rey (10), which gets a boost from a re-recording featuring additional Lana vocals in a full verse.

The pop star is still falling behind the miraculous might of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding. Miracle is on track for an eighth week at Number 1 in the UK.



J Hus impressing music lovers to secure the highest new entry on Friday, with It’s Crazy heading for Number 6 in what could become his fourth UK Top 10 entry.



Meanwhile, This Barbie is making a hit! Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, taken from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming film Barbie is looking to debut at Number 16.

Based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports, the chart has offered a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100.