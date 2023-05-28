Niall Horan spills the beans on One Direction’s group chat

Niall Horan recently coached the third season of The Voice

Niall Horan, who was a coach on the latest season of The Voice, has spilled the tea on his previous boy band One Direction’s group chats.

In his interview with E! News, Horan revealed that the former band members still keep in touch via group chats.

“We've had three or four group chats. Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it's been great. I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I'd see some messages.”

The Nice to Meet Ya singer was asked if his new album, The Show features his former band fellows’ voices, to which he replied, ”No, now that's a straight and easy answer.”

Meanwhile, Horan was recently a coach on season 23 of The Voice and revealed that he would love for his mentee Gina Miles to perform at his new album The Show’s accompanying tour.

“I feel like no one was listening, but this girl is…you know a talent when you hear it. And this girl has got it. So yeah, there's no reason why she wouldn't open up for me at some point.”

Horan was previously asked in a Variety interview if the One Direction fame brings extra pressure to his solo career. He said it doesn’t. Horan went on to add that there’s an unbreakable bond between the former band members and they always support each other.