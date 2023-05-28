Phillip Schofield met young man who he had affair with when he was 15 years old

He admitted to lying to his network, his talent agency, as well as his friends and family

The Mail revealed in a shocking statement that the young man that former This Morning host Phillip Schofield had an affair with, was only 15 years old when they met.

After announcing his resignation from the show after twenty years, he revealed in a shocking statement to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger man on the show while he was still married to his wife.

He admitted to lying to his network, his talent agency, as well as his friends and family. He also announced his immediate resignation from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency soon after.

The Mail further revealed that he had met the boy while he was giving a talk at his school after which the schoolboy had asked Schofield for a job, followed by him arranging an interview for him.

The interview led to him getting the position as a production assistant when he turned 18, after which the affair soon began. His co-host of 13 years and his close friend Holly Willoughby revealed that she had confronted him earlier about rumors and he had denied it.

She added that she is devastated after finding out that he had lied to her, as she takes some time away from the show for an early holiday. “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”