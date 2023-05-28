Cannes Film Festival 2023 concludes: Complete winner list unveiled

Cannes Film Festival concluded as the third woman director won the prestigious prize in France on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Marking the end of the festival, the closing ceremony aired live on French network and streamed worldwide. The awards were followed by the world premiere screening of Disney/Pixar’s Elemental from director Peter Sohn, The Hollywood Reporter.

The winners of the evening was French director Justine Triet, who claimed the prize for her courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, per Variety.

The prize was presented by Jane Fonda, who remarked on how far Cannes has come since she first attended. “There were no women directors competing at that time, and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that. We’ve come a long way,” she said.

Triet used it as an opportunity to protest the French government’s austerity programs, including major cuts to cultural programmes and pension reforms, which have sparked nationwide protests.

“This award is dedicated to all the young women directors and all the young male directors: All those who cannot manage to shoot films today. We must give them space, the space I occupied 15 years ago in a less-hostile world, where it was still possible to make mistakes and to start again.”

Japanese acting legend Koji Yakusho won the best actor prize at the 2023 Cannes Festival, for his role in Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days. Whereas, Best actress honours went to Merve Dizdar, the star of the Turkish drama About Dry Grasses from director Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

Here is the full list of Cannes Film Festival 2023 Winners:

Competition

Palme d’Or: Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet

Grand Prix: The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

Director: Tran Anh Hung for The Pot au Feu

Actor: Kōji Yakusho for Perfect Days

Actress: Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses

Jury Prize: Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki

Screenplay: Sakamoto Yûji for Monster

Other Prizes

Camera d’Or

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell by Thien An Pham

Short Films Palme d’Or

27 by Flóra Anna Buda

Short Films Special Mention

Fár by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

Golden Eye Documentary Prize

TBA

Queer Palm

Monster

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: How to Have Sex by Molly Manning Walker

Jury Prize: Hounds by Kamal Lazraq

Best Director Prize: The Mother of All Lies by Asmae El Moudir

Freedom Prize: Goodbye Julia by Mohamed Kordofani

Ensemble Prize: The Buriti Flower, João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew

New Voice Prize: Omen by Baloji

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Europa Cinemas Label: Creatura, Elena Martín

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: A Prince, Pierre Creton

CRITICS’ WEEK

Grand Prize: Tiger Stripes by Amanda Nell Eu

French Touch Prize: It’s raining in the house by Paloma Sermon-Daï

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Pyramide Films for Inshallah a boy

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Jovan Ginić for Lost Country