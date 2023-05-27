Cole Hauser reveals his way of serving his ‘country’

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has recently revealed how he served his country.



In an exclusive interview with CBS, Hauser said that he is part of a charity organisation, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, that grant scholarships to children who parents have died in the military.

He stated, “I'm a big fan of second chances. You know, for kids when they lose a family member, it's a huge loss for them.”

Hauser, who shares three children with wife Cynthia Daniel, mentioned, “Maybe it's just my way of serving. You know, this country, the soldiers, their families.”

According to Daily Mail, Hauser was involved with the organisation 20 years ago and during this period, over 1,100 scholarships have been distributed.

Hauser also disclosed that he has worked with Clay Hutmacher and provided scholarships for families who lose a non-military parent.

The actor mentioned that he wanted to continue the legacy of his grandfather Milton Sperling, who was a World War II Marine and Hollywood producer and screenwriter.

“I think it's as good as it gets as a human, like just the human element of wanting to help. Just to see somebody go through that moment of like, grace,” he added.