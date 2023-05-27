Prince Harry ‘destroying his reputation’ by comparing NYC car chase to Diana tragedy

Experts believe Prince Harry is shredding his entire reputation by comparing the NYC car chase to Princess Diana’s tragedy.



These insights and claims have been brought to light by GB News host Dan Wootton.

His accusatory admissions were shared with Sky News host Peta Credlin.



Mr Wootton started everything off by accusing Prince Harry of turning his NYC car chase into a “futile war with the media.”

He even went as far as to say, “Their reputation has been entirely shredded.”

For those unversed, all these allegations have come in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase which has the world divided.

Many have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘overselling’ the entire ordeal, and even using Princess Diana’s death as a diving board, in this ‘futile war’.

“Think about someone who decides to use their mother’s death, a tragedy … caused by a drunk driver speeding through a Paris tunnel,” Mr Wootton added.