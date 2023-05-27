How Queen Elizabeth eased Camilla’s fears on her wedding day two decades ago

Camilla was seemingly so overcome with wedding jitters that she fell ill before her wedding to long-time love and the then-Prince of Wales, Charles III almost two decades ago.

Royal author Penny Junor’s book The Untold Story shed light on the wedding jitter Camilla experienced as her sister Annabel Elliot threatened to wear the wedding dress for her if she refused to get out of bed, via Express UK.

However, the Queen had some kind words to offer which eased some of the fears she had of being unwelcome in the family.

“They have overcome Becher’s Brook and The Chair [referencing the Grand National fences at Aintree racecourse] and all kinds of other terrible obstacles. They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves,” the late monarch had said.

In the week leading up to her wedding, Camilla had been run down with a friend, Lucia Santa Cruz, noting that she was not in the best state when the day dawned.

Camilla had four people in her bedroom, including her sister Annabel and daughter Laura, trying to help her get ready and persuade her to leave her bed.

In the moment, Annabel told Camilla, “OK, that’s all right. I’m going to do it for you. I’m going to get into your clothes.”

At the time, Charles’ two sons, William and Harry, apparently also gave their seal of approval as they were “100 percent” behind their father and stepmother, wishing them “all the luck in the world.”

However, contrary to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, the royal claimed that he and his older brother had begged their father not to marry Camilla.