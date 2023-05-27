Shadab Khan sent off-field after neck injury in nasty blow at Vitality Blast

Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan was taken off-field after sustaining a neck injury during a match at the ongoing T20 Vitality on Friday night.



The 24-year-old cricketer, who is making his debut at the UK's county cricket with Sussex Sharks, reportedly had a nasty collision with his teammate, Nathan McAndrew, in an attempt to take a catch while fielding in the match against Somerset.

The collision occurred on the fourth ball of the seventh over when Somerset's Tom Kohler-Cadmore top-edged a delivery over extra cover. The game was halted for good 10 minutes as both the fielders went down on the ground, requiring immediate medical attention.

Shadab went through a concussion protocol before being sent off the field. The cricketer's condition was then continuously monitored. Meanwhile, McAndrew completed his four overs after medical treatment including concussion protocol.

Sussex's head coach Paul Farbrace gave an update on Shadab's well-being, saying that he had a "bit of a sore neck" but was alright.

He said that the doctors had felt it was best to take Shadab out of the game.

"They are both alright that's the most important thing," Farbrace added while referring to the two affected cricketers.

He said that a worse situation could have occurred but the players were doing fine now.

Due to the injury, Shadab did not come out to bowl, which gave Somerset a chance to effortlessly chase the 184-run target. He earlier faced eight deliveries and scored 9 runs powered by a six in the first innings.

Shadab is one of the nine Pakistani players featuring in this year's edition of the Vitality Blast that kicked off last week. This is the 21st edition of the tournament which was the first precision T20 league when it started in June 2003 as the Twenty20 Cup.