Japan struck by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

This representational picture shows a seismograph. — Unsplash

Japan's Chiba Prefecture was hit by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday at 7:03pm and was strongly felt in neighbouring areas including Tokyo, The Japan Times reported.

The Japanese meteorological agency said that the tremblor hit at a depth of 50 kilometres off the eastern part of Chiba."

According to authorities, there was no tsunami warning nor were there any abnormalities detected at nuclear plants around the region, as informed by the country's nuclear authority.

Three weeks ago, an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude shook Ishikawa Prefecture, claiming the life of one man and leaving several others injured.

The earthquake had a depth of 12 kilometres and struck the northern tip of Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula on the Sea of Japan coast.

According to the NHK reports, local police in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture — near the quake's epicentre — the seism has reportedly damaged many buildings and hospitals were receiving patients with quake-related injuries.

It reported: "One man who fell off a ladder was showing no vital signs. Suzu Fire Department noted that three houses had collapsed and that two people were trapped in two of the structures."