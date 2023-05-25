Former member of K-pop group Le SSserafim Kim Garam’s new pictures are out

The young girl returned to her old life after she was removed from the group and her company

New pictures have been revealed of the former member of the K-pop girl group Le Sserafim that show her living a normal life. The young girl returned to her old life after she was removed from the group and her company.



Although she did not open any social media accounts of her own, her fellow students have been giving updates on her life which show her living just like any other student. The academy where she studies, SOPA has been the home to many idols and trainees in the past and because of this, she is never completely out of the public’s eye.

In recent pictures showing a group of students who had graduated, fans managed to spot Garam standing in the middle. Ever since the bullying scandal that forced her out of the industry, fans have been waiting to see whether she would return to being an idol by signing on with another agency.

The allegations claimed that she and a group of her friends had verbally abused a school mate for hours on end. Further investigation revealed that although the encounter had taken place, they had done so because that person had leaked private pictures of their friend.