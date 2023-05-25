Melissa McCarthy feels ‘paranoid’ while watching Gilmore Girls: Here’s why

Melissa McCarthy has recently opened up on why she could not watch the Gilmore Girls.



During her preview clip of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Melissa revealed she doesn’t watch Gilmore Girls with her children because her “fear” of being “caught”.

“I watched it with Vivian once, my oldest, and we watched the pilot...and I was watching her watch it,” said The Little Mermaid actress.

Melissa, who played the role of Sookie St. James in the hit TV show, continued, “I'm also always afraid somehow, something's going to happen, and I'm going to be found in a room watching my own thing.”

“So, I have a super paranoia about ‘I can't watch my own stuff in the house’,” shared the Bridesmaids star.

Melissa explained, “I'm always like what if I pass out and paramedics come in and the takeaway is, she was watching her own stuff, weird. Every time I turn on a tv and it's me I'm like, ‘Oh god do I feel lightheaded. I don't want to pass out in a room where my stuff's playing’.”

Meanwhile, the actress believed that the show is a “cult classic”.

“It's had legs on it that I didn't expect,” stated Melissa.

The actress added, “It has had this generational legacy, young people that watched it, now that they have kids, and they watch it with their kids, and now their kids are watching it with their own friends.”