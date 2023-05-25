South Korea successfully launches homegrown rocket after delay

This handout photo taken on May 25, 2023 and provided by Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) shows South Korea´s homegrown space rocket Nuri launching from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung. — AFP

SEOUL: South Korea on Thursday launched its first-ever homegrown rocket following a delay related to a technical glitch.

Nuri lifted off into the sky from the Naro Space Center in South Korea's southern coastal region at 6:24pm local time, successfully separating its eight satellites into orbit.

"We report to the public that the third launch of Nuri, which was independently developed to secure domestic space transportation capacity, has been successfully completed," said Minister of Science and Technology Lee Jong-ho.

The rocket was over 47 metres (155 feet) long and 200 tonnes in weight, costing about two trillion won ($1.5 billion).



He added that the main satellite communicated with the country's King Sejong Station in Antarctica. He further stated that this launch confirmed South Korea's "potential for launch services for various satellite operations and space exploration".



Le added that South Korea will launch three more rockets by 2027 as part of the Nuri project.

The launch of Nuri was hailed by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who believed that it will give the country a competitive edge in the global space race.

"The success of Nuri's third launch is a splendid achievement that declares South Korea has joined the G7 space powers," he said in a statement.



South Korea also plans to land the spacecraft on the Moon by 2032 and Mars by 2045.