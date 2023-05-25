Taylor Swift heads to recording studio after announcing ‘Karma’ remix

Taylor Swift was dressed in summer chic attire as she headed was seen arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, via People Magazine.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, wore a white-on-white embroidered tank top paired with a matching long flowy skirt. For accessories, the Style crooner opted for a nude, flat sandals and a matching nude-brown bag.

For her makeover, the Grammy-winning artist sported her red lip classic along with a winged liner. She blonde tresses were pulled back into a pony while her sleek bangs covered her forehead.

She was previously seen at the famed recording studio in Greenwich Village last week with The 1975’s Matty Healy amid romance rumours, following her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

A day before her appearance, the Lavender Haze artist announced that her Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) release, a deluxe version of her latest album. The deluxe album will feature a remix of the fan-favourite song, Karma, on which she collaborated with rapper Ice Spice.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” wrote Swift on Instagram.

“So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!”

The outing at the Big Apple also comes days after her ex Joe Alwyn made his first public appearance after their breakup, seemingly dressing for revenge.

The Stars at Noon actor, 32, looked dapper in a black suit paired with a chic silk rose gold button-down shirt for a dinner hosted by Hedi Slimane for CELINE during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.