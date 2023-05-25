Princess Charlotte has ‘no qualms’ about ‘spotlight’ during royal engagement

Princess Charlotte seems to have won the hearts of royal watchers, and is now being dubbed at the boss of her siblings.



Royal experts on Channel 5 discussed the contrasting personalities the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton in the documentary, The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, via Express UK.

They talked about who was best suited for a life in the royal spotlight.

The Queen’s former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, said on the show, “It appears to me that Princess Charlotte has no qualms at all about being in the spotlight on public events.”

“I remember George being quite bossy but I think the dynamic’s changed,” added Simon Vigar, royal correspondent for 5News. “Recently during public events, we’ve seen Charlotte taking charge and ordering George around.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomes their eldest son George in July 2013, with Charlotte following in May 2015 and Prince Louis arriving in April 2018.

The three children have delighted royal watchers with their previous appearances but the Coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III, was their most prominent appearance which reflected the duties that would lie ahead for them.

Following the historic ceremony, royal expert, Angela Mollard wrote in her column for 7news, that Princess Charlotte “has revealed herself to be the royal family’s secret weapon.”

The sister of King Charles’, Princess Anne, who is also known by her title of Princess Royal has been instrumental in representing the monarchy not just during the time of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, but also during her brother’s.

Drawing comparison to the ‘hardest working royal’, Mollard said that the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was likely to become “to her brother George what the Princess Royal is to King Charles III.”