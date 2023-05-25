 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh look super cool in first look of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' is set to hit theatres on July 28

By Web Desk
May 25, 2023
Karan Johar has shared the first look of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; the duo's chemistry looked absolutely electrifying. 

Yesterday while celebrating his 25 years in the film industry as a director, Karan announced that he will be releasing the first look on May 25.

Therefore, he kept his promise and shared colourful and extremely eye-catching first looks of Alia and Ranveer.

In the first post, Karan shared the character look of the Ram Leela actor. “An absolute heartthrob who wears his own heart on his sleeve – meet Rocky”, the caption read.

While sharing the Raazi actor’s look, he wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts – meet Rani!”

Moreover, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also shared some stunning couple photos of the duo. In the post, he also hinted at sharing the first glimpse of their family.

Karan has also shared the pictures of Rocky and Rani’s dramatic family on Instagram with a caption that read: “Meet the Randhawas and the Chatterjees – the two families of this ‘Kahani’!”

“The power of family will decide the fate of love. Some, be a part of it all & more with #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023.”