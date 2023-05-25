Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' autopsy confirms he was free of drugs, alcohol at death

The beloved 'Ellen' show DJ, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died by suicide in December 2022

In a shocking turn of events, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' autopsy has confirmed that there were no traces of drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Recently obtained legal documents reveal that Boss's wife, Allison Holker, informed authorities that he did not exhibit any signs of distress before his untimely demise.

During her statement, Holker clarified that to her knowledge, Boss had no history of suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts. She further emphasized that he did not experience any mental health concerns, financial difficulties, or marital problems.

"Nobody had any indication that he was feeling low. He didn't want people to know," she expressed to People. "He simply aspired to be everyone's superhero and guardian."

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, aged 40, renowned for his electrifying dance moves and captivating personality, tragically took his own life in Oak Tree Motel - a 15-minute walk from his LA home - at about 11.15 am on December 13. The autopsy report suggests that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The passing of the Ellen show DJ left fans and the entertainment industry reeling, struggling to comprehend the loss of such a vibrant talent.

The late Boss is survived by his loving wife, along with his children Zaia (aged 3), Maddox (aged 6), and Weslie (aged 14).

"Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was," Holker Boss also told People. She further emphasized her commitment to preserving his legacy alongside their children on a daily basis.