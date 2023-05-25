Rebel Wilson teases 'James Bond' audition

Rebel Wilson dropped a major tease for James Bond fans that she auditioned for the upcoming 007 film.

During an interview with Variety, the Senior Year star said that her BAFTA Film Awards 2022 anchoring paved her way to land the audition in the coveted franchise.



“What was really cool was getting to audition for Bond,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Australian actor remained tight-lipped in her audition role, but she clarified it was not for the titular role.

Previously, the 43-year-old cracked a joke that she bagged a role in the next 007 movie at BAFTA Film Awards 2022.

"Bond is turning 60 and his girlfriend is turning 25," Wilson cheekily said. "I know there's speculation in the audience it might be them, [during which the camera spanned to Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya].

"Boys, hold on to your martinis, this is a scoop, the Broccoli's said I could announce it, OK. I'm proud to announce that the new James Bond will be me."