Johnny Depp plays guitar to pay tribute to Jeff Beck after controversial Cannes return

Johnny Depp remembered his late friend Jeff Beck at a tribute concert after his controversial appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor played guitar for his late pal as he joined Rod Stewart and Joss Stone on-stage at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

Wearing a loose white button-down which also was a tribute for Beck as it had a design of him on the back of the shirt, the actor remembered his old time pal.

His appearance came after he made his comeback to the limelight a year after winning defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp was close friends with Beck and the two toured together right after the actor won the six-week-long trial against the Aquaman star.

An insider spilt details of their friendship to People Magazine, saying, "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together."

The source added, "The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks… Johnny is still processing the news. He’s devastated.”