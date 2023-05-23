Katy Perry decides to quit 'American Idol' after furious backlash

Singing sensation Katy Perry could say goodbye to her famous show, "American Idol", after furious backlash from viewers all season.

"I Kissed a Girl" singer received flak and remained at the centre of a mum-shaming scandal which caused one contestant to throw in the towel, and now it's being speculated Katy is ready to do the same thing.

The songstress feels she is being “thrown under the bus by producers” and believes editing has purposefully shown her to be the "nasty judge", sources told MailOnline.

"She feels like her comments could have been removed. [She] became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job, and go home," added the source.

The insider continued: "She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted was not what she wanted."

They claimed Katy has "wanted out for some time" but the latest season became "too much [to] handle".

Katy came under fire for mum-shaming Sara Beth Liebe at the start of season 25. She got up out of her chair and ran around the table before pretending to faint, as Sara Beth joked: "If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out."

But Katy then said: "Honey, you been laying on the table too much!", prompting giggles from her co-stars.

In a TikTok video posted after Sara’s audition, the contestant said: "At the start of my audition, before I sang, I mentioned that I had three children and was a young mother and Katy Perry made a joke that wasn’t super kind. It was embarrassing to have that on TV. And it was hurtful."

Sara Beth said the show goodbye afterwards, confessing during Hollywood week: "This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually going to be my last performance, because my heart’s at home. I’m going to get home to my babies. They kind of need me."

Katy also faced backlash that same week when hopefuls Carina DeAngelo and Nutsa Buzaladze failed to impress her. She, as ja judge, called their performance “underwhelming” and said their “energy was broken”, and immediately faced boos from the audience.