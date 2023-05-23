Jonas Brothers claim top spot on Billboard album sales chart once again

Jonas Brothers achieved their fourth No. 1 with their album "The Album," on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart dated May 27, after selling 35,500 copies in the US during the week ending May 18.

Their previous top hits were "Happiness Begins" (2019), "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" (2009), and "A Little Bit Longer" (2008).

Joining them in the top 10, Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" re-entered the chart at No. 2 after the release of a deluxe reissue celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The album sold a little over 32,000 copies, marking a significant increase of 4,452% compared to the previous week. The reissue was made available in digital download, CD, and vinyl LP formats, including additional tracks.

At No. 3, Lauren Daigle's self-titled album made its debut, selling 20,000 copies in its first week. This achievement follows her previous release, "Look Up Child," which reached No. 2 on the chart.

In its second week on the list, Ed Sheeran's album "(Subtract)" dropped from No. 1 to No. 4, selling 20,000 copies (a decrease of 76%).