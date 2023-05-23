WhatsApp to release drafted messages indicator soon

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned app with millions of users worldwide, has once again brought a new update for the Windows native app.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new update is called "message drafts" which would work as an indicator for drafted messages that are often ignored unintentionally.

The enhanced support for message drafts is available to some beta testers and will be released to more users in the coming days.

In the latest update for Windows, users may experience improved support for message drafts.

— WaBetaInfo

Even though this feature was available for a long time, users "often forget that they started composing a message within a conversation because the app does not indicate the presence of a message in the chat bar".

The latest update has brought a draft indicator through which users will be able to notice the detail. If a chat has a draft message then it will be marked with a green label called “draft”.

Users will be able to easily identify chats with pending messages through this system. Moreover, chats with drafts will be shown at the top of the chat list, drawing the attention of users to these messages.

WhatsApp addressed the issue of forgotten pending messages with this new update. With this feature, users will be able to easily notice the pending drafts.