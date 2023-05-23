Kate Middleton takes a thinly-veiled dig at Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton tried to project the positive image of the royal family and describe their responsibilities in a brief but meaningful way during her latest outing, seemingly clearing the perception of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle about the Firm.

In chat with schoolgirls at an event on Monday, the Princess of Wales tried to explain that to be a royal is not to live a life of one's choice only, but a person who belongs to the royal family and represents them has to work hard to bring happiness in the life of others as well.

Sharing a very personal insight into joining the royal family, Kate said to be a royal "you have to work hard".

The meaningful words sparked reactions from royal fans, with one saying the Princess "schooling the Duchess about the royal rules."

Another chimed in: "Meghan needs to take class from Kate to serve the public."

While, the third one said: "Prince William's wife seems to take a swipe at Harry's sweetheart with her statement about the royals."

Kate did not only spoke but also took part in activities including a bug hunt, planning a home-grown meal and discovering how gardens can support well-being.