Kim Kardashian on her kids' life in spotlight: 'Not something they acknowledge'

Kim Kardashian revealed her four kids are not appreciative of their privileged lifestyle.

During an appearance On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the reality TV megastar dished about how normal it is for North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to see cameras whenever go outside.



The Kardashians star noted that even though her kids are not old enough, her eldest daughter North knows when to speak up for herself.

"I'll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about. I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that's the only way to be," Kardashian told Shetty.

"And it could be things that they might not understand, and I'll wait to find the appropriate time to talk about it,” she said of her kids, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

"I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we'd walk out and there'd be paparazzi," she said before noting, "So it's not really something that they, you know, acknowledge a lot."

She went on to dish on how her babies are growing up and developing their own strong personalities. "But, you know, my daughter's really vocal," Kardashian said of North.

"She'll tell them when she doesn't want them around and to leave her alone and to stop and, I love that they use their little voices ... but they also have such a normal life and such a different life away from all of that too."

Speaking of the challenges of motherhood, Kardashian said, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, (expletive) this (expletive) tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

Dubbing the mess as “best chaos,” she added, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”