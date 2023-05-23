Actor and model Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at Andheri home

Aditya Singh Rajput featured in several TV projects like Code Red, Ashiqui, Love

Aditya Singh Rajput passed away on May 22 at his Andheri apartment.

ETimes reported that actor and model was discovered dead by his friend, who then took him to the nearby hospital along with the watchman of the building.

Aditya, 32 was declared dead on reaching the hospital. According to the reports, the cause of his death is drug abuse. But, there is still no conformation about it.

The Code Red actor has been an active social media user. He used to share his life and work updates on a regular basis with fans on social media. He had a following of 520k on Instagram.

Aditya shared his last Instagram post five days before his death where he discussed about his happiness in a reel.

On the professional front, Aditya Singh Rajput has done numerous TV commercials and shows. He has also starred in several TV project like Code Red, Ashiqui, Love, Bad Boy season 4, Aawaz seaon 9. The late actor last featured in ZEE5 web series Poison, reports Pinkvilla.