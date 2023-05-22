Jude Law sees current British monarchy as ‘theatre’

British actor Jude Law, who played 16th century monarch Henry VIII in Firebrand, sees the current monarchy as a ‘theatre’.
Talking to reporters at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, Jude Law said, "I am not one for gossip... I don´t really enjoy following tittle-tattle stories"
When asked about the soap opera that currently surrounds the royal family, he said "I kind of see it like theatre, although I am slightly more obsessed by theatre."
Jude’s Firebrand premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has made him an immediate awards contender, according to AFP
Speaking about his film character, Law said he needed to understand Henry as more than just a monster.
The actor said, "There are so many layers to his behaviour -- the abuse he received as a child, separated from his family, brought up under guard to become a king."
Long-time drummer for Foo Fighter, Taylor Hawkins passed away on March 25, 2022, due to an accidental overdose at age 50
Earlier, Kim Kardashian revealed joint parenthood with Kanye West after divorce was tough
Adidas will also donate to George Floyd's Family Foundation
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav is under fire amid the WGA strike
Johnny Depp has, previously, gained notoriety for his late-parties at spring events
On the other hand, Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift's former boo, felt slighted over her budding romance with Matty Healy