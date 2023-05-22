Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to learn ‘how you balance people chasing you’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to find a way to ‘balance’ their bid for privacy, right alongside their work with the media.
This piece of advice has been shared by royal writer Carlyon Durand, in her new interview.
This conversational interview occurred alongside Sky News Australia.
In the midst of this chat, the co-author of Prince Harry’s Finding Freedom admitted that the couple need to ‘find some sort of balance’.
She was quoted telling the outlet, “The Duke and Duchess want to create a compromise where they can live a quieter life in California, but still highlight the issues that are important to both of them. And I think that that's laudable, certainly.”
She also warned, “They'll have to make a determination about what the balance is: if they really want that life of privacy and how you balance that with people chasing you on the streets of New York or LA or London.”
