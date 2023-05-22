Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend lands in trouble days after giving evidence in media case

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie has landed in trouble after he gave evidence at a trial considering unlawful information-gathering claims against a British tabloid publisher.

Omid Scobie, co-author of a best-selling 2020 book about Harry and his wife Meghan, Finding Freedom, took the stand as part of the High Court trial in London where the Duke of Sussex is one of the high-profile claimants.

Scobie told the court he was given a list of mobile numbers and was instructed on how to listen to voicemails "as if it were a routine newsgathering technique".

Now, nearly a week after his court appearance, the royal author took to Twitter and tweeted, “Bothering my friends, family, a lifetime of colleagues, inventing fake gossip to incite hate... all within days of me giving evidence in a media case? Not a coincidence.

“Been down this road many times now, I know exactly who is up to what, and I'm not going anywhere.”



