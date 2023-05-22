Kim Kardashian speaks out about single motherhood hardships

Kim Kardashian opened up about the challenges of being a single mom as she revealed she often cries herself to sleep.

Appearing On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the reality star said, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy *, this **** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”



The mother-of-four has termed the mess as “best chaos.”

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”

The fashion mogul continued, “It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”



The Kardashian star also recalled parenting during COVID-19 quarantines, “I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID.”