Kim Kardashian speaks out about single motherhood hardships 

Kim Kardashian opened up about the challenges of being a single mom as she revealed she often cries herself to sleep.
Appearing On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the reality star said, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy *, this **** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”
The mother-of-four has termed the mess as “best chaos.”
“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”
The fashion mogul continued, “It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”
The Kardashian star also recalled parenting during COVID-19 quarantines, “I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID.”
She shared snippets of her night out on her Instagram in a series of photos
The host announced his leave after spending 21 long years on the show amid rumours of a feud
34 year old Rylan hosts a show of his own on Saturdays between the slot of three and six
Woodburn previously revealed that she had unfriendly run-ins with Schofield
The long-term host seemed to be in a gloomy mood as he sat in a car with his mother
The film is an ambitious adaptation of the non-fiction novel from the best-selling author David Grann