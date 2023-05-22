Taylor Swift confirms relationship with Matt Healy?

Taylor Swift indirectly hinted at falling in love again as romance rumours with Matt Healy picked pace.

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before," the pop star told fans at Foxboro concert.

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," the Bad Blood singer added.

The Grammy winner said, “So I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories,” before belting out the evening’s surprise song, “Question…?”

Moreover, Healy was spotted at Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment on Thursday night.

The news comes amidst estranged Swif's ex-Joe Alwyn, “distraught” over the pair's closeness.

A tipster tattled to DailyMail, the 32-year-old trust was broken as he put Swift assured him Healy was just a “friend” when she collaborated on her 2022 album Midnights with him.



“Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself,” the source disclosed.