Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi pose in adorable photo after Tokyo trip

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi posed for a goofy snap as they emerged from their Tokyo getaway.



The Stranger Things star, 19, pulled a funny face while holding a toothbrush to her face. She is seen dressed in a short pastel green top over blue jeans. She accessorised it with a fancy white belt and white joggers. For her makeover, she let her sleek hair loose with middle-parting and wore small gold hoops.

Meanwhile, her beau, and son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, 21, kept is causal with a white tee, loose-fitted jeans and white sneakers.

The cute IG Story come two weeks after the Enola Holmes star penned a sweet tribute to her fiancé. In the carousel posted onto Instagram, she put together some sweet moments from their Tokyo vaction and some behind the scenes from her show’s red carpets.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Lover, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”

When they announced their engagement, the young couple faced criticism for being too young to marry. However, Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, defended his son and Brown during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice,” Bon Jovi said. “Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”