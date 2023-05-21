Meghan Markle’s pal Priyanka Chopra’s show ‘Citadel’ disses Kate Middleton

Priyanka Chopra, who Meghan Markle’s good friend, is starring in new Amazon Prime Video, Citadel, which seemingly took a crude dig at Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

The show, which premiered in April, follows the downfall of a global spy agency that erases the memories of its agents.

In the series’ third episode, Chopra, who plays espionage agent Nadia Sinh, who is providing partner Mason Kane/ Kyle Conroy (played by Richard Madden) with instructions via an earpiece to meet with crime leader, Sen Monro’s Balduino Basto, via Us Weekly.

During a meeting with a crime boss, the actress reportedly instructs the other character to say, “The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!”

Kate Middleton, who was formerly the Duchess of Cambridge, was named the Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II died in September, 2022. However, Kate likely held the former title when the show was being filmed.

The Quantico alum, 40, has been close friends with Markle, 41, for years and even attended her 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Chopra-Jonas exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018.

Meghan and Kate are allegedly not on good terms. Meghan claimed that Kate made her cry before her wedding in 2018, when news reports suggested vice versa.

“Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” the Suits alum shared during an explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship does not seem to have improved at all in recent years.