Barcelona stumble in defeat to Real Sociedad despite La Liga title win

Real Sociedad gave LaLiga champions Barcelona a guard of honor at Spotify Camp Nou ahead of kickoff. Twitter/ESPNFC

In a surprising turn of events, newly crowned La Liga champions Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad before their trophy presentation at Camp Nou.

Real Sociedad, currently holding fourth place, defended their position in the fight for Champions League qualification with goals from Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth. Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski managed to pull one back late in the game, but it wasn't enough to salvage a victory.

Despite already securing the title, Barcelona manager Xavi fielded a strong lineup. However, the team quickly found themselves trailing when Jules Kounde lost the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Sorloth to set up Merino for the opening goal. This marked the first goal that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded from open play at Camp Nou in La Liga this season.

Barcelona tried to mount a comeback, with Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie coming close to equalizing. However, their pressure diminished in the second half, and Real Sociedad capitalized on a counter-attack. Martin Zubimendi dispossessed Frenkie de Jong, leading to Sorloth's goal and a 2-0 lead for the visitors.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets received a standing ovation when he was substituted near the end of the game, in what was one of his last home appearances before leaving the club in the summer. Lewandowski's late goal gave Barcelona hope, but Real Sociedad held on to secure a crucial victory.

The defeat momentarily dampened the celebrations at Camp Nou, but the team and fans soon regained their spirits. After last week's interruption by Espanyol fans' pitch invasion, Barcelona was able to kick-start their party once again, albeit initially subdued due to the loss. Despite the defeat, Barcelona's focus will now turn to their remaining three matches, where they will aim to finish the season strongly.