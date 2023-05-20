Machine Gun Kelly determined to reconcile: Megan Fox making him ‘work for it’

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch on May 18

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly working on patching up, with Machine Gun Kelly doing “whatever he can” to get Megan back.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples when they announced their engagement in 2022.

However, in February 2023, the Transformers actress sparked rumors of their breakup when she deleted all her posts with the singer from her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, an insider told People, "They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still. He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting."

The source added, "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress”.

Despite such reports from sources, the couple was seen together at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch on Thursday, May 18.

At the event, the couple is reported to have been affectionate. MGK was seen putting his arm around the actress, with a clip from outside the event depicting him messaging her back.

MGK and Megan met back in 2020 when they were working on the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.