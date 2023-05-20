Australian journalist quits over racism after targeting the crown during King Charles coronation

One of Australia's top television journalists Stan Grant has quit his show over the racist abuse he faces as an Indigenous man in the spotlight.

The award-winning journalist with the ABC said the national broadcaster had lodged a complaint with Twitter about the "relentless racial filth" he endured.

But he added that the media itself "lie and distort my words" and had depicted him as "hate-filled" after he raised Britain's colonial persecution of Indigenous Australians during the ABC's coverage of King Charles III's coronation.

"I pointed out that the crown represents the invasion and theft of our land," Grant said in an article published Friday on the ABC's website.

"Police wearing the seal of the crown took children from their families. Under the crown our people were massacred."

According to AFP, his coronation commentary was heavily criticised as being one-sided and inappropriate by some conservative media.

Grant said he spoke out of love for Australia because he needed to tell the truth that Indigenous people still have the highest rates of imprisonment and poverty.