‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby drops cryptic post amid feud rumours

She uploaded a new picture to the Instagram page for her brand Wylde Moon

Co-host of This Morning Holly Willoughby seemingly stopped an update on her feud with Phillip Schofield. She uploaded a new picture to the Instagram page for her brand Wylde Moon.

In the post, the 42 year old TV presenter told her followers to be positive and take hold of their “good fortune” in the months that are coming. The post comes amid rumours that she is currently in the middle of a feud with her co-host Phillip and that they’re not as close as they used to be.

Some reports claim that the rift between the two started around three years ago as Holly began to gradually distance herself from the man. It seems the pair are sticking to not addressing their feud explicitly as she gave some advice to her followers instead.

“Today we embrace the new moon in Taurus with open arms. She has arrived alongside beautiful Jupiter to boost positive and good fortune.”

She continued, adding: “Indulge in the abundance this lunation brings for it's time to make your wildest dreams come true. This New Moon comes with abundant opportunities - in particular for a few zodiac signs. Tap the link in our bio to read all about the good fortune that could be coming your way.”