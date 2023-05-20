Prince William reacts to retirement of Wales rugby players

Prince of Wales Prince William has reacted to the retirement of Wales rugby players Alun Wyn Jones and fellow senior forward Justin Tipuric.



They both announced their retirement from Test duty just four months before the side´s Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux.

Commenting on BBC tweet, Prince William said “Two giants of the game. Rugby won’t be the same without you - not just in Wales, but the world over."

Prince William, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), went on to say “Congratulations on your incredible careers! Cymru am byth. W”

