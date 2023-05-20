Prince Harry and Meghan Markle friend Misan Harriman talks about their love

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pal, Misan Harriman, is sharing her role in the marriage of the couple.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are celebrating 5 years of their marriage, are given a little tribute by their photographer and friend, Mr Harriman.
Misan turned to his Instagram this week to share a monochrome photo of the couple from 2022.
"5 years, fortitude," she captioned the photo with a heart emoticon.
Speaking to British Vogue earlier, Misan touched upon her role in the start of the Royal couple's romance.
According to British Vogue, Misan "met and connected with Meghan long ago at a charity event," he said.
He also told the magazine: "Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played."
