Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss dubbed 'icky' in 'VPR' finale

Chrissy Teigen has slammed the scandalous duo Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in the Vanderpump Rules finale.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the 37-year-old said about the controvesial couple first on-screen conversation after the affair mess.

"The cheaters' kiss was 'icky,' and it was weird seeing them together for sure."

The wife of John Legend also added that 'everyone looked sad' during the finale and that she also 'fights' like Ariana Madix.

'It's quiet, quiet, quiet, and then explosive. It's exactly how I fight,' the mother-of-three said.

In other news, the controversial pair Sandoval and Leviss have ended their affair for good.

According to The Messenger, multiple sources confirmed the scandalous duo split after facing criticism from the left, right, and center.

The TomTom owner was under pressure as he was "struggling" amid the controversy.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the insider continued. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."