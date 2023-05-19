Whoopi Goldberg refuses to believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase story

Whoopi Goldberg refused to believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged car chase which happened in New York City.

During her show The View, the actor-comedian said that the account of the events narrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “just doesn’t work in New York.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a ‘near-catastrophic car chase,'” Goldberg said making the audience chuckle.

“Others said it wasn’t bad,” she added, “but I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theater on time."

“But I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases,” the host continued. “That’s where you can move at high speeds.”

“I think they were dealing with aggressive paparazzi, but I don’t think it was where, you know, you’re watching on TV … just watching the cars go … because it just doesn’t work in New York," Goldberg said hinting at the city’s jam packed streets.

Co-host of Goldberg, Joy Behar, agreed, saying "Sometimes I’m in the city and I hear an ambulance trying to get through and I think, 'That person is dead.'"

However, other members on the panel did not agree with Goldberg as Sunny Hostin argued, “No one ever claimed that there was a high-speed chase.”

“And I think when we think about chases, we think about high-speed chases,” Hostin said before noting the tragic accident of Harry’s mother Princess Diana in Paris in 1997.

“If they felt scared, I will grant them that. … When you look at a situation like this, where his mother died of a catastrophic car chase and he knows that and [Markle] knows that, I wouldn’t wanna be in a situation where e-bikes and sedans are sort of following me aggressively around the city,” she continued.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that the couple along with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase” as they were returning from a New York gala.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” he added.