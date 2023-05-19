Harry, Meghan told to produce evidence of alleged car chase to prove 'exaggeration'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to hand over the videos they filmed of their alleged New York car chase amid claims that the couple is “exaggerating” the incident.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed that the duo was involved in a "near catastrophic car chase” while they were returning from a gala on 17th May 2023.

Since then, the California-based Royal couple is being targeted for “exaggerating” the chase as it is nearly impossible to happen at jam packed streets of New York City.

The taxi driver who picked up the Sussexes has said "I don't think I would call it a chase" while two New York police officials have also played down the incident saying they do not believe the chase was "near catastrophic."

The photo agency also denied the couple's claims while citing the paparazzi following them. Now, to prove their allegations, Harry and Meghan are being asked to produce evidence.

An insider spilt to Radar Online, “Harry and Meghan and their entourage filmed key moments of the incident.”

“If they want to prove their case, they should release the video and dispel those who have called in to question their version of events: the mayor of New York, the police. Video doesn’t lie, does it?" the source added.

Meanwhile, a report by TMZ revealed that Prince Harry is expected to hand over the videos he shot to the NYPD police as they push for accountability over the incident.



