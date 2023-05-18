Meghan Markle NYC car chase was predicted by Living Nostradamus?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's horrific car chase was already declared by a self-proclaimed prophet.

Living Nostradamus from Brazil predicted that Duke and Duchess of Susssex's life would be in danger back in December.

Noting that Harry will face a 'bomb' in his life, Nostradamus also spilled that Meghan's life would be in danger if she did not take wise steps.

He then compared the Royals to Princess Diana's death.

"The conspiracy theories will always exist, even with so many evidences, the death of Princess Diana, 25 years ago, stirs the imagination and emotions of people.

"Princess Diana knew she would die, I was 11 years old, and until today I remember the sad episode that marked the world, taking from us the 'Princess of the poor', a real princess that no other will ever replace."

This comes after s spokesperson for the Sussexes touched upon the couple's ordeal with the photographers after the NYC Gala.

The noted: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the rep established.